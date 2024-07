Updated on: July 07, 2024 18:45 IST

India suffer 13-run loss to Zimbabwe in T20 series opener | 7th July | Sports Wrap

India suffered a 13-run loss in the first of the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday, July 6. On the other hand, the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday, July 7. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.