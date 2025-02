Updated on: February 13, 2025 16:12 IST

India's Got Latent Row: Rajpal Yadav Reacts on Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks

Regarding the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, actor Rajpal Yadav stated, "As artists, we serve the country and world through expression. Content should appeal to both class and mass audiences."