  India reports 6,767 new coronavirus cases last 24 hrs; tally crosses 1.3 lakh mark

India reports 6,767 new coronavirus cases last 24 hrs; tally crosses 1.3 lakh mark

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.3 lakh mark taking tally to 1,31,868 including 3,867 deaths while 54,441 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

