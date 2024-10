Updated on: October 23, 2024 15:28 IST

India, Pakistan Renew Kartarpur Corridor Agreement For 5 More Years: Why Is It Important?

India-Pakistan Ties: India, Pakistan have agreed to extend the validity of the Agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for an additional 5 years. The Agreement, signed on 24 October 2019, facilitated pilgrimages from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.