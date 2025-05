India- Pak Ties: Marco Rubio urges Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to de-escalate tensions India- Pakistan Ties: US' Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with EAM S. Jaishankar, reaffirming U.S.–India anti-terror cooperation, expressing sorrow over the Pahalgam attack, and urging India-Pakistan de-escalation for regional peace.