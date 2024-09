Updated on: September 27, 2024 18:57 IST

India issues dire warning at UNSC: Thousands of kilometres of coastline could disappear underwater

India delivered its statement at the UNGA High-level Plenary Meeting on addressing the Existential threats posed by Sea level rise. Tanmaya Lal said, “India is often referred to as a sub-continent one whose coastline travels to thousands of kilometres and one that has thousands of islands.