Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. India gave 200 crores to Taliban from budget 2023?

News Videos

Updated on: February 03, 2023 23:32 IST

India gave 200 crores to Taliban from budget 2023?

he Taliban government in Afghanistan has appreciated the decision of the Government of India in which it has been decided to give Rs 200 crore to the country.
news afganistan taliban

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News