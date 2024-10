Updated on: October 22, 2024 16:22 IST

India & China Agree to Disengage at LAC: What Happened in Galwan, How The Countries Reached A Pact?

India & China Agree to Disengage at LAC: India and China have reached a significant agreement to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking a crucial development after four years of border tensions. Notably, Relations between New Delhi and Beijing deteriorated sharply