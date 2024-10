Updated on: October 15, 2024 12:50 IST

India-Canada Row: Canada accuses 'Indian agents' of being in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi Group

India-Canada Row: Assistant Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Brigitte Gauvin on October 14, alleged that Indian government have links with the Bishnoi group. Following this, she said that they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.