Updated on: October 21, 2024 18:00 IST

India and China Resolve LAC Patrol Dispute After Four-Year Standoff

In a notable development, India and China have finalized an agreement regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This agreement comes just ahead of the BRICS Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be present.