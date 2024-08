Updated on: August 15, 2024 10:23 IST

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announces creation of 75,000 new seats in medical colleges by 2047

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announced, "In the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in India. Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be 'Swasth Bharat' and for this, we have started Rashtriya Poshan Mission."