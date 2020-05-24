Monday, May 25, 2020
     
  5. In prank call to UP Police, man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath, arrested

In prank call to UP Police, man threatens to kill Yogi Adityanath, arrested

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man in Mumbai for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

