Updated on: May 11, 2023 18:25 IST

In Delhi-Centre services row, win for Kejriwal as SC gives Delhi govt control over transfer, posting

What did CJI (Chief Justice of India) Chandrachud say on the tussle between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor. This comes when the apex court is considering holding on to power in the national capital. The Delhi CM has repeatedly alleged that the office of the LG keeps interfering