Updated on: May 12, 2023 19:32 IST

Imran Khan on Shehbaz Sharif: Imran Khan threatens Shehbaz government regarding his arrest

Imran Khan has threatened the Shahbaz government. Imran has said that if he is arrested again, the situation will arise like 3 days ago. Imran said that he does not want the situation to worsen again.
