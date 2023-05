Updated on: May 12, 2023 23:11 IST

Imran Khan Gets 2-Week Bail In Al-Qadir Trust Case, Says 'Law Of The Jungle' Instated In Pakistan

Pakistan Latest News: Imran Khan got bail today...but now his Begum..Bushra Bibi is in danger of going to jail. The National Accountability Bureau has sought permission to arrest Bushra Begum in the same case in which Imran Khan was arrested for the Al Qadir Trust scam.