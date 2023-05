Updated on: May 11, 2023 22:50 IST

Imran Khan Arrests Updates: Imran Khan arrest: Why was the ex-PM detained? What happens next?

There is an outcry in Pakistan. Army tanks are on the roads and the public is facing the army with the weapons they are getting in their hands. There is a civil war like situation in the whole country. Will Imran Khan be able to get any relief from Pakistan Supreme Court in this situation?