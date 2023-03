Updated on: March 05, 2023 23:03 IST

Imran Khan Arrest Warrant: Minister Fawad Chaudhary threatens Shahbaz government on Imran's arrest

Fawad Chaudhary said, If Imran is arrested, the situation in the country will worsen, Shahbaz government wants to create riots in the country. Shahbaz should not put Pakistan in trouble. know all about.