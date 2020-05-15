Friday, May 15, 2020
     
  5. IMD predicts cyclonic storm over parts of Bay of Bengal

IMD predicts cyclonic storm over parts of Bay of Bengal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cyclonic storm over south and adjoining central parts of Bay of Bengal by tomorrow (May 16) evening. IMD also issued warning to fishermen.

