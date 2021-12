Updated on: December 28, 2021 13:00 IST

IIT Kanpur has set many examples of mutual cooperation with state govt, says Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath elaborated the contributions of the institution. He said, 'To fulfill the vision of a self-reliant India, the country has implemented the new National Education Policy in 2020. IIT Kanpur has set many examples of mutual cooperation with the state govt.'