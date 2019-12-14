Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  5. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed: Priyanka Gandhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 13:26 IST ]

One who doesn't fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and country's division will start, says Priyanka Gandhi at Bharat Bachao Rally.

