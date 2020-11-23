Monday, November 23, 2020
     
  5. ICMR and Spice Health comes up with mobile RT-PCR lab for COVID-19 test

The state of the art mobile testing lab has the capacity of conducting 3000 COVID-19 tests per day. The result of the test will be known within six hours.
