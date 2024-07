Updated on: July 28, 2024 22:56 IST

IAS Coaching Centre Row: Huge Protests After 3 UPSC Aspirants Drown In Rau's IAS Basement In Delhi

Students in Delhi took to the streets as a major incident of carelessness unfolded in the national capital. Students in large numbers held massive protests against the death of 3 students due to flooding at an IAS academy's basement in Old Rajendra Nagar.