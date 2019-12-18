Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
News Videos

I wish court rejects the review petition of convict and grants him death penalty: Nirbhaya's mother

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 11:31 IST ]

I wish court rejects the review petition of convict and grants him death penalty, says Nirbhaya's mother. The convict in the case has filed the review petition in the Patiala House court against his death sentence.

