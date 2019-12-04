Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
  I-T Dept issues notice to Congress over Rs 170 crore fund transfer

I-T Dept issues notice to Congress over Rs 170 crore fund transfer

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 8:40 IST ]

The income-tax department has issued a notice to the Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a Hyderabad-based firm as part of its tax evasion probe in an Rs3,300-crore hawala racket case.

 

