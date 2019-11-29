Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  5. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to nation: Pragya Thakur

I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to nation: Pragya Thakur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 14:40 IST ]

Pragya Thakur: My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation. I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments.

