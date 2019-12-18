Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. I have not been heard and I’m being victimised: Pervez Musharraf on death sentence

News Videos

I have not been heard and I’m being victimised: Pervez Musharraf on death sentence

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 9:07 IST ]

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, found the ailing 76-year-old former Army chief Pervez Musharraf, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason and handed him the death sentence.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAaj Ki Baat: What muslims think about Citizenship Amendment Act | December 17, 2019 Next VideoHeavy security forces deployed after massive protests in Delhi's Jafrabad  