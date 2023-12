Updated on: December 18, 2023 12:49 IST

“I can call the present governance of India as Gita governance…” VP Jagdeep Dhankhar I India TV News

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav on December 17. Addressing the 8th International Gita Seminar organised by the Kurukshetra University as the chief guest, the Vice President likened the governance of India in today’s times to Gita governance.