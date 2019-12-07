Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  5. I appeal to the UP govt & central govt that the rapists in Unnao rape case should be hanged within a month: Swati Maliwal

I appeal to the UP govt & central govt that the rapists in Unnao rape case should be hanged within a month: Swati Maliwal

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 9:39 IST ]
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal on the death of Unnao rape victim last night: I appeal to the Uttar Pradesh govt and central govt that the rapists in this case (Unnao rape case) should be hanged within a month.
