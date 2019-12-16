Monday, December 16, 2019
     
  5. Do not believe in rumours: Delhi Police to students

News Videos

Do not believe in rumours: Delhi Police to students

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 16:35 IST ]

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa: There are lot of rumours going around over this incident (violence near Jamia), I appeal to everyone especially students to not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident.

 

