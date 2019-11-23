Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. I am thankful to PM Modi and Amit Shah: Devendra Fadnavis

News Videos

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 17:34 IST ]

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Modi Hai toh Mumkin hai!"

Top News

Latest News

