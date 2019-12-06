Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. I am hopeful that President will reject the mercy petition and my daughter will get justice: Nirbhaya's mother

News Videos

I am hopeful that President will reject the mercy petition and my daughter will get justice: Nirbhaya's mother

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 17:03 IST ]
I am hopeful that President will reject the mercy petition and my daughter will get justice: Nirbhaya's mother
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKartik, Bhumi and Ananya on 'Pati Patni Aur Woh's comparison with 1987 OG film Next VideoI am against encounters, the country should run according to rule of law, says Asaduddin Owaisi  