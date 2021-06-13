Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Hyderabad toddler thanks 'life-savers' for helping him get Rs 16 crore medicine

News Videos

Hyderabad toddler thanks 'life-savers' for helping him get Rs 16 crore medicine

A three-year-old boy from Hyderabad thanked donators for saving his life by helping him get the most expensive medicine in the world.
Hyderabad Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X