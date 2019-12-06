Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Hyderabad police shoot dead 4 gangrape-murder accused in encounter

News Videos

Hyderabad police shoot dead 4 gangrape-murder accused in encounter

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 10:49 IST ]

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case were killed during a police encounter early on Friday. The accused were trying to flee the spot as they were brought by the police to recreate the scene. As per reports, the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were gunned down at nearly 3 am on Friday.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | December 6, 2019 Next VideoHyderabad accused killed: Justice served to at least one daughter, says Nirbhaya's mother  