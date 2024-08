Updated on: August 18, 2024 18:38 IST

Hurricane Hits Bermuda: Hurricane Ernesto pounds Bermuda as it moves slowly away

Hurricane Ernesto pounded Bermuda on Saturday (August 17) with powerful winds and 35-foot (10-meter) waves while drenching the British island territory with rain that could produce deadly flooding. Power was out for more than 70% of the territory's 36,000 customers.Watch to know more!