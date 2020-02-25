Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  'Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain': US President Trump tweets onboard

'Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain': US President Trump tweets onboard

US President Trump onboard tweeted, "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raaste mein hain, kuch hi ghanton mein hum sabse milenge."

