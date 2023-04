Updated on: April 02, 2023 14:34 IST

Howrah News: First riot in Howrah, now political uproar! What is the atmosphere after 3 days?

After the violence in Howrah, this time again there is a lot of movement. Bengal BJP President Sukant Majumdar is adamant to go to Howrah... The police are stopping him... Sukant is being cited as being under Section 144... There is a fierce debate between the police and Sukant.