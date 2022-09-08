Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Home Minister Amit Shah Security Was Not Handled Properly, One Arrested By Mumbai Police

News Videos

Updated on: September 08, 2022 10:32 IST

गृह मंत्री Amit Shah की सुरक्षा में हुए भारी चूक, संदिघ्ध व्यक्ति हुआ गिरफ्तार | Home Minister News

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के मुंबई दौरे की सुरक्षा में हुए भारी चूक, संदिघ्ध व्यक्ति हुआ गिरफ्तार। घंटो तक आस पास घूमता रहा यह व्यक्ति।
news amit shah home minister bjp security alert

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News