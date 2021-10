Published on: October 23, 2021 6:44 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah's 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir begins today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega public rally, flag off the first Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight, lay foundation stones of two medical colleges and chair a high level security review meeting during his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which will begin on Saturday.