Updated on: December 10, 2021 11:20 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat at their residence. The last rites of the late CDS was done later around 2 pm.
