Updated on: March 19, 2023 18:04 IST

Today is the second day of my Gujrat tour. During this, Amit Shah reached Somnath Temple.

The Home Minister will also launch the mobile app of the Somnath Trust here, as well as inaugurate development works. Shah will attend the convocation ceremony of Gujarat Central University as the chief guest around 5 p.m.