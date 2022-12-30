Friday, December 30, 2022
     
Updated on: December 30, 2022 11:11 IST

Hiraba Funeral : PM Modi's mother Heera Ba merged in Panchatatva, Modi's family pay tribute

Hiraba Funeral: PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba passed away today at the age of 100. PM Narendra Modi attended the last rites along with all his brothers. See ground report.
