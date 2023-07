Updated on: July 09, 2023 23:17 IST

Himachal Rain News: IMD issues red alert in 7 districts; warns of flooding, landslides

Himachal Rain News: It is raining like a disaster in Himachal. Beas river is in spate, the bridge built on Beas river in Mandi was swept away by the strong current of water. The situation in Kullu is looking worse... Roads are filled with several feet of water...