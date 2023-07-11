Updated on: July 11, 2023 18:13 IST

Himachal Rain: Mandi's Panchvaktra temple submerged in flood Water of Beas river entered Mandi's Panchvaktra temple on Sunday. The picture of the temple reminded me of Bhimshila in Kedarnath