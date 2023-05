Updated on: May 30, 2023 21:34 IST

High drama in Haridwar as wrestlers postpone immersion of medals in Ganga

Wrestlers protest: The protestors, including women wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others, began their protest on April 23 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations