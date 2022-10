Updated on: October 17, 2022 12:57 IST

Here Are The Top Faces Who Will Be Challenging PM Modi In Upcomig Elections, Watch To Know

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8, the Election Commission of India announced Friday.The Model Code of Conduct will be in effect in the state from Monday after the official notification for the election is published. The filing of nomination for candidates will begin October 17 and continue until October 25.“To the festive month of October, we are going to add the festival of democracy,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters while announcing the election schedule.#election2022 #pmmodi #bjp #indiatv