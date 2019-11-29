Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  Heavy snowfall lashes hills, mercury dips temperature in plains

Heavy snowfall lashes hills, mercury dips temperature in plains

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 10:25 IST ]

Srinagar and higher reaches of Kashmir received snowfall, while rain lashed other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological department said. Snowfall also occurred in some parts of Ladakh, it said.

