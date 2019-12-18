Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. CAA Protest: Heavy security deployed in Seelampur area, section 144 imposed in North-East Delhi

News Videos

CAA Protest: Heavy security deployed in Seelampur area, section 144 imposed in North-East Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 11:45 IST ]

A protest was held in the area over Citizenship Amendment Act which turned violent later. Heavy security deployed in Seelampur area, section 144 imposed in North-East Delhi

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi Police registers 3 FIR, AAP and and AISA leader's name included in the FIR Next VideoI wish court rejects the review petition of convict and grants him death penalty: Nirbhaya's mother  