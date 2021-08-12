Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc from Patna to Prayagraj, Many areas flooded

News Videos

Updated on: August 12, 2021 10:20 IST

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc from Patna to Prayagraj, Many areas flooded

Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging and flood-like situation in many areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. From Patna to Prayagraj many areas near the rivers face the fury of heavy rains.
Heavy Rainfall Uttar Pradesh Bihar Up Rains Bihar Rains

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X