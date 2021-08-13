Friday, August 13, 2021
     
  5. Heavy rainfall causes flood in many districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Updated on: August 13, 2021 7:40 IST

Heavy rainfall causes flood in many districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Several states in the country are witnessing the havoc wrecked by heavy rainfall causing floods and landslides. Incessant rains in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have created devastating flood situation.
Bihar Flood Bihar Rains Uttar Pradesh Floods Up Flood Varanasi Flood Prayagraj Flood

