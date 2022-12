Updated on: December 21, 2022 14:07 IST

Health Ministry holds a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation in India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in India today (December 21). The meeting commenced at around 11:30 am in the national capital. Mandaviya also reviewed meetings on coronavirus situations in other countries.